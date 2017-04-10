× Murder suspect jumps to his death inside courthouse

A triple-murder suspect jumped to his death from the fourth floor of an Ohio courthouse on Monday, in what police called an apparent suicide.

Robert Seman was accused of molesting a 10-year-old girl and then killing her and her grandparents in an arson fire, Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene said.

The courthouse incident was recorded on video. “We watched the video, and it’s an apparent suicide,” Greene said.

He said two deputies were walking with the shackled Seman down a hallway, one in front of him and one behind. “He just went over” a railing that is at least waist high and fell inside the building’s rotunda, Greene said. “There was no scuffle or anything.”