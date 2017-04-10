× National Weather Service: Confirmed tornado near Wausau early Monday morning

WAUSAU — There was a tornado near Wausau Monday morning, April 10th, the National Weather Service in Green Bay confirmed Monday afternoon.

It happened around 12:53 a.m. about six miles west northwest of Wausau.

According to the National Weather Service, this tornado was 100 yards wide, with estimated winds of 100 miles-per-hour.

There was significant damage to two structures, and minor damage to others. Additionally, 100 “mature pine trees” were snapped as a result of this storm.

