WAUWATOSA — The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 494 will host a job fair on Thursday, April 13th.

They’re looking for people interested in electrical or data work.

The job fair will take place from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at 1001 W. Plank Court in Wauwatosa — at the Milwaukee Electrical Joint Apprenticeship Training Center.

