“Overwhelmed:” Medical examiner tells Sen. Baldwin he’s concerned about drug deaths, specifically fentanyl

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County’s medical examiner says he’s overwhelmed by the fentanyl and heroin deaths, and on Monday, April 10th, he told U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin about the problem.

Medical Examiner Brian Peterson said fentanyl deaths, which have gone from 16 to 97 over the past three years are now on pace to match 2016’s mark in Milwaukee County. In 2016, drugs killed nearly as many people as homicides, suicides and car crashes combined.

“Our problem at my office is, we’re simply being overwhelmed by these numbers,” Peterson said.

Peterson said Milwaukee County still has a huge addiction to heroin, but Peterson told Senator Baldwin at a meeting Monday that he’s most concerned about fentanyl — a more potent drug. Deaths have quintupled over the past three years.

“That’s a problem on the street, because maybe a dose of Narcan will recover someone from heroin, but five or six doses later, they’re still dead from some of these fentanyl analogs,” Peterson said.

Peterson said his office is short-staffed and challenged by the ever-changing variations of the deadly drugs.

“The better we can be, the more we can help create more survivors,” Peterson said.

At Monday’s meeting, Senator Baldwin heard from a woman who was addicted to heroin, and told Senator Baldwin that staying clean is a long process that requires a lot of help.

“If I can see somebody who used to have nothing, and they’re a few months ahead of me and they kind of have something, that’s enough motivation,” Homi Hag from Dane County said.

Peterson said he’d like to have a regional forensic science center that can do screenings more quickly and help first responders know where certain deadly drugs are showing up in Milwaukee County — but he said that won’t come cheap.