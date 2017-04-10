Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BERLIN -- Kramp spent the morning at Moorland Tennis and Pickleball Club learning about the sport of Pickleball! Pickleball is a sport that combines parts of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. It's played either indoors or out on a badminton-sized court with a slightly modified tennis net.

About Moorland Tennis and Pickleball Club (website)

In January of 2015 Moorland entered the world of pickleball. We added 8 permanent pickleball courts and started programming for our members and guests. We now have over 100 pickleball only members with leagues and events for everyone.