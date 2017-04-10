Robots of all shapes, sizes: Discovery World’s celebration of Robotics Week starts TODAY!

MILWAUKEE -- Robotics Week, which runs through Saturday at Discovery World and around the country, aims to inspire young minds. Carl joins FOX6 WakeUp with a group of students who are already doing some pretty incredible things.

About Robotics Week (website)

Celebrate National Robotics week by joining us for a week-long robot and technology invasion! This event will feature robots of all shapes, sizes, and uses with a chance to meet their makers.

Local FIRST Robotics Teams, university students, Girl Scouts and professionals will be showcasing their engineering skills along with robots built for competition, industry, and entertainment.

Join us for this spectacular week, and light the spark for a career path in robotics! And please stay tuned for more event information as it becomes available.