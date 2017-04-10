× Shake Shack hiring in Milwaukee for 3rd Ward location

MILWAUKEE — Shake Shack is COMING TO MILWAUKEE!

The burger chain is hiring for its location at Buffalo and Water in Milwaukee’s Third Ward.

Shake Shack is known for burgers, hot dogs and frozen custard.

Four managerial positions are listed for the new location. The next closest location is in Chicago.

An official opening date for the Milwaukee location hasn’t yet been announced.

CLICK HERE for more on this story via the Milwaukee Business Journal.