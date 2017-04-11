34-year-old woman arrested after abandoned dog found tied to tree behind Germantown restaurant

GERMANTOWN — A 34-year-old Germantown woman has been arrested after police say a dog was intentionally abandoned and found tied to a tree behind the Pizza Hut restaurant near Pilgrim Road and Mequon Road on Sunday, April 2nd.

The dog, now named “Chance,” was being cared for at the Washington County Humane Society after he was rescued — and on Saturday, April 8th police announced an officer will be adopting him.

Police believed the dog was intentionally abandoned, as he was tied to a tree in a wooded area.

The 34-year-old Germantown woman was arrested on the following charges:

Mistreating animals

Providing proper food and drink to confined animals

Abandoning animals

Obstructing

The case will be sent to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office for charges.

