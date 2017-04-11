‘Cards Against Humanity’ ships 2,000 potatoes to Sen. Ron Johnson urging town hall; grand plan backfires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Senator Ron Johnson says if you disagree with his positions, don't send him a potato. The game company "Cards Against Humanity" did just that, with people donating money to have protest potatoes shipped to Johnson's office.

The stunt gained a lot of attention, but the grand finale was a bust.

To protest Senator Johnson's lack of public town halls, Cards Against Humanity asked people to pay $5 to ship a potato to Johnson's Milwaukee office.

Each spud came with the message: "Hold a town hall."

2,000 potatoes were supposed to ship this week, but arrived early. Johnson says his staff "intercepted" them over the weekend, and delivered the haul to charity.

"I would just recommend to anybody -- listen, call my office if you disagree with my position. If you're actually going to spend $5 on a potato, donate $5 to the food bank. No sense spending $5 for something that would only cost 37 cents," said Johnson.

The potatoes went to Greater Praise Church of God at 54th and Center. That church operates The Joseph Project, the faith-based jobs program that Johnson funded. Pastor Jerome Smith says he distributed the potatoes to other local churches.

Answering his critics, Johnson says he is communicating with constituents while avoiding protests that have broken out at other congressional town halls -- including those of Menomonee Falls Republican Jim Sensenbrenner.

"We're doing Facebook live town halls, we're doing telephone town halls. where I'm not showing up is the ones that are packed full of -- let's face it -- detractors, and they just invite me without checking my schedule," said Johnson.

Johnson tells FOX6 News, he will do " a number of in-person, open to the public town halls," though he didn't say when.