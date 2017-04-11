× City panel backs Couture rezoning with design change

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s Plan Commission unanimously approved a revised plan for the Couture apartment tower.

Those plans include lowering the northwestern corner of the base from three levels to one.

The redesign was done in conjunction with the new 833 East office building, and creates a wedge of open space between the Couture’s parking structure and 833 East, with 50 feet of space separating the buildings along East Michigan Avenue.

