Developing: Woman rescued from burning home near 48th and Center

MILWAUKEE — A woman had to be rescued from a burning home on Tuesday afternoon, April 11th.

It happened at a home near 48th and Center around 2:30 p.m.

Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department told FOX6 News this fire impacted a two-story wood-framed home. The woman was rescued from a second-story window — and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

