Bus blast postpones Dortmund-Monaco Champions League match

DORTMUND, Germany — Explosions erupted near a Borussia Dortmund team bus as Dortmund, Germany, was preparing to host AS Monaco in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals Tuesday, local police said in a tweet.

Twenty-six-year-old Spanish defender Marc Bartra was injured, the team said in a tweet. He was rushed to the hospital. Bartra has played 17 games in all competitions for Dortmund this season.

The team had left its hotel about 7 p.m. local time (1 p.m. ET) en route to the match, a Dortmund police spokesman said.

Between 40 and 50 people, including the trainer and medical support staff, were on the bus when three explosions were heard, the spokesman said.

The cause was unknown.

The initial report was of one blast, but police later said there were three.

The location of the blast was roughly 13 kilometers from Westfalenstadion, aka Signal Iduna Park, where the game was scheduled to be played.

No one inside the stadium was in danger, police said. Security was heavy after the explosions.

The blasts broke windows on the bus.

The match has been delayed until Wednesday evening.