Get involved: A fundraising run for the “Pat Tillman Foundation” is happening later this month

MILWAUKEE -- Honoring Pat Tillman. He's a former NFL player who left football to join the military. Tillman turned down a multi-million dollar contract from the Arizona Cardinals to serve his country shortly after the 9/11 attacks. Sadly, he was killed by friendly fire in Afghanistan back in April 2004.
A memorial run will be held in Tillman's honor coming up later this month in Madison. US Army Veteran and Pat Tillman Foundation scholar, Rae Anne Frey, joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.
Tillman Honor Run is happening Saturday, April 22nd from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Sun Prairie.
About Tillman Honor Run (website)
The ASU Alumni Association, in support of the Pat Tillman Foundation, is proud to coordinate Tillman Honor Runs, hosted by ASU Alumni Chapters & Clubs around the United States.
On April 22, join the ASU Alumni Wisconsin Club to run or walk 4.2 miles and raise money to support the Tillman Scholar program. Tillman Honor Runs are casual, family-friendly fun-runs. We welcome you to come together with ASU alumni, fans, and members of the military community as we remember and honor the legacy of Pat Tillman.
For questions about the Madison Honor Run, please contact the event Captain, Shay Jones Smith.
Note: The deadline to register in order to receive your shirt for event day is April 6. For registrations that come in after April 6, you will receive your shirt in the mail AFTER the event on April 22.