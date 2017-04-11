Get involved: A fundraising run for the “Pat Tillman Foundation” is happening later this month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Honoring Pat Tillman. He's a former NFL player who left football to join the military. Tillman turned down a multi-million dollar contract from the Arizona Cardinals to serve his country shortly after the 9/11 attacks. Sadly, he was killed by friendly fire in Afghanistan back in April 2004.

A memorial run will be held in Tillman's honor coming up later this month in Madison. US Army Veteran and Pat Tillman Foundation scholar, Rae Anne Frey, joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.

Tillman Honor Run is happening Saturday, April 22nd from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Sun Prairie.

