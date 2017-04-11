Grand OPENING: A Nordic Tap House is opening up on Old World Third Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Carl spent the morning at Valhalla, which is a new Nordic tap house on Old World Third Street. They serve Scandinavian food and their grand opening celebration is this Saturday from noon until 8 p.m. They'll be serving free Icelandic beer until barrel runs dry, will have food and drink specials all day and raffles every hour.

About Valhalla (website)

In Norse mythology, Valhalla is a majestic, enormous hall, ruled over by the god Odin. In downtown Milwaukee, it's a Nordic Tap House, featuring Scandinavian food and drink served in a historic Milwaukee building with exposed cream city brick, aquavit cocktails on tap and a warm and inviting atmosphere. Limited food menu available now, full menu will be released during our grand opening Saturday April 15th!