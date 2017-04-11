× Green Bay Packers release CB Makinton Dorleant

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers on Tuesday, April 11th released CB Makinton Dorleant.

The transaction was announced by Executive Vice President, General Manager and Director of Football Operations Ted Thompson.

Dorleant, who signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Northern Iowa in May 2016, played in four games as a rookie last season after being activated from injured reserve; designated for return on December 3rd.

He sustained an injury in Week 17 at Detroit and was placed on injured reserve on January 5th.