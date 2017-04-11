How ‘Gouda’ is your cheese game? The cheesy competition that pays out cash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Do you have what it takes to be a grill cheese champion? The Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board's 6th annual Grilled Cheese Recipe Showdown is underway -- and Rachel Kerr of the Milk Marketing Board joins Real Milwaukee to tell us all about it.

The Grilled Cheese Recipe Showdown runs through May 14, and entries will be judged not only on taste, but also creativity and presentation. The Gold Award winner will win $15,000 and be crowned the 2017 Grilled Cheese Champion. More than $13,500 in additional cash and bonus prizes will also be awarded throughout the competition.

RECIPES Below:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Cheesy Charlie

1 slice of Gouda

1 slice of Cheddar

1 slice of Muenster

1 slice of Colby Jack

Brick Cheese Spread

W/ Mild Giardinier On Whole Grain Bread

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

'Chile' Please Grilled Cheese

2 slices of sourdough bread

2 pieces of bacon (crumbled)

2 slices of Muenster cheese

2 slices of Colby Pepper Jack cheese

1 1/2 TBS of cheddar horseradish spread

1 sun dried tomato (sliced into slivers)

Butter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video