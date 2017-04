× J. Geils Band guitarist John Geils dies at 71

GROTON, Mass. — The musician known as J. Geils has died at 71, according to WCVB.

John Warren Geils Jr. was a founding member of the group The J. Geils Band. He was found dead in his Groton, Mass. home Tuesday, April 11th, TMZ reports, and police said his death doesn’t appear to be suspicious.

The band was best known for their album, “Freeze Frame” and the song “Centerfold.”