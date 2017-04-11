In search for driver, police release photo of striking vehicle in fatal hit-and-run

Posted 5:34 pm, April 11, 2017, by , Updated at 06:05PM, April 11, 2017

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle used in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred near Hopkins Street and Hampton Avenue.

The crash occurred Saturday, April 8th shortly after 8:30 p.m.

According to police, a 60-year-old man was crossing the street and was struck by a vehicle that fled the area after the crash. The man later died from his injuries.

Police say the striking vehicle is possibly a gold Ford Taurus and may have damage to the front of the vehicle.

Vehicle believed to be involved in fatal hit-and-run near Hopkins and Layton

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.