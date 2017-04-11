Sendik’s nixes plans for Muskego store at Parkland Towne Center
MUSKEGO — Sendik’s will no longer anchor Muskego’s Parkland Towne Center development.
Officials with the locally-owned grocery chain said they’ve decided to scrap plans to open a location there because of “extenuating circumstances beyond our control.”
Sendik’s first announced plans to open there in 2015.
In a statement, Sendik’s officials said it was a unique situation that doesn’t change plans for future growth.
