× Sendik’s nixes plans for Muskego store at Parkland Towne Center

MUSKEGO — Sendik’s will no longer anchor Muskego’s Parkland Towne Center development.

Officials with the locally-owned grocery chain said they’ve decided to scrap plans to open a location there because of “extenuating circumstances beyond our control.”

Sendik’s first announced plans to open there in 2015.

In a statement, Sendik’s officials said it was a unique situation that doesn’t change plans for future growth.

CLICK HERE for more on this story via the Milwaukee Business Journal.