Six Flags Great America OPENS for the season Friday, April 14

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GURNEE, Illinois -- Exciting news! Six Flags Great America is opening their doors on Friday, April 14th -- and it's the start of one of its longest seasons in park history.

According to a news release, the theme park has added additional operating dates and hours to its lineup in the Spring, during Fright Fest, and the fall. The park will be open through mid-November with all -new special events.

THIS WEEKEND

Friday, April 14 – 10:30am – 6:00pm

Saturday, April 15 – 10:30am – 6:00pm

Sunday, April 16 – 12:00pm – 6:00pm

FRIGHT FEST – 7 Sinful Weekends

Saturday, September 16 – 11:00am – 11:00pm

Sunday, September 17 – 11:00am – 9:00pm

FALL

Saturday, November 4 – 10:30am – 7:00pm

Sunday, November 5 – 10:30am – 6:00pm

Saturday, November 11 – 10:30am – 7:00pm

Sunday, November 12 – 10:30am – 7:00pm

Six Flags pulled the wraps off TWO new attractions this year. The park installed the last piece of track on an all-new free-fly coaster, The Joker on February 21st, and debuted Drop of Doom VR in partnership with Samsung Electronics America, Inc. on March 22nd.

THE JOKER Free-Fly Coaster features: Massive, imposing, floating and twisting I-box track frame in a unique two-tone design;

One-of-a-kind onboard magnetic technology featuring smooth head-over-heels free-fly flips providing guests the feeling of weightlessness as they soar outside the confines of a traditional track;

4-D wing vehicles that seat up to 8 per vehicle with a total of 5 vehicles;

Face-off seats that allow riders to face each other as they tumble head over heels;

A 120-foot-tall, 90-degree hill that is ascended by an elevator-style, chain link lift; and

Two beyond 90-degree “raven” drops giving the sensation of free-falling.

Drop of Doom VR is "a thrilling, immersive encounter." Riders, using Samsung Gear VR powered by Oculus, will become the pilots of a futuristic gunship under attack by mutant spiders. The interactive adventure features:

A high speed virtual vertical ascent up 100 stories, while teetering off the edge of a helicopter;

A 360-degree rotating view high above massive city skyscrapers that are under siege by enormous spiders;

A high-intensity gun battle against a giant arachnid, spewing baby spiders that virtually crawl all over the rider’s body;

A 100-story fiery plunge straight down between towering skyscrapers; and

The final showdown with a spider the size of a van, teeth-gnashing and in full attack mode.

The Drop of Doom virtual reality attraction is free with park admission and available through Memorial Day. IMPORTANT: You must be 13 years old to ride with VR.