Unique amphitheater experience: Outlaw Music Festival will play Summerfest's 50th on July 9th

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. officials announced Tuesday, April 11th one of the most unique amphitheater experiences yet, Outlaw Music Festival will play Summerfest’s 50th on July 9th.

This lineup includes Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan and His Band, Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Margo Price, and Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real.

Unique to the 50th, this is the first time the amphitheater will feature a “festival within a festival” during Summerfest.

Doors open at 1:00 p.m., with music beginning at 2:00 p.m. and lasting throughout the evening until 11:00 p.m. Ticketed guests will be welcome to leave the American Family Insurance Amphitheater and return again throughout the duration of the Outlaw Music Festival.

Tickets for the Outlaw Music Festival show go on sale Friday, April 21 at 10:00 a.m. and include Summerfest admission.

Tickets can be purchased at the Summerfest Box Office in person and by phone at 1-414-273-2600, Ticketmaster Ticket Centers, Walmart stores, online at Ticketmaster.com and by phone at 1-800-745-3000 (live Ticketmaster Agent) or 1-866-448-7849 (“Ticketmaster Express” automated phone line).

Patrons may also utilize “ticketfast” at Ticketmaster.com to print barcoded concert tickets from home. Convenience fees may be added to all purchases.

Summerfest fans can also gain access to “Stay Connected” presales before tickets go on sale to the general public when they subscribe to receive Summerfest News email alerts at Summerfest.com, “Like” Summerfest on Facebook or follow Summerfest on Twitter.

The Outlaw Music Festival Summerfest presale will run Wednesday, April 19 from 10:00 am – 10:00 pm CST or until presale inventory has been exhausted.

Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance 2017 – the festival’s 50th edition – will take place June 28 – July 2 and July 4 – July 9 from noon until midnight and will be closed Monday, July 3.