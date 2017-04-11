× United CEO apologizes for ‘truly horrific’ passenger incident: “I promise you we will do better”

NEW YORK — United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz apologized for the forcible removal of a paying passenger from one of its flights and called the episode “truly horrific.”

Munoz pledged a full review by April 30th “to fix what’s broken so this never happens again.”

“I want you to know that we take full responsibility and we will work to make it right,” Munoz said in a statement on Tuesday. “I promise you we will do better.”