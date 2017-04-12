× ACLU of Wisconsin files suit against government over Pres. Trump’s travel bans

MILWAUKEE — A news release indicates the American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin filed on Wednesday, April 12th a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit demanding government documents about the on-the-ground implementation of President Trump’s travel bans of several majority-Muslim countries.

The ACLU of Wisconsin lawsuit is seeking records from U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Chicago Field Office. In particular, the lawsuit seeks records related to CBP’s implementation of President Trump’s travel bans at any airports within the purview of that office, which encompasses airports in Wisconsin, O’Hare International Airport in Illinois, and many other airports.

Each lawsuit seeks unique and local information regarding how CBP implemented the executive orders at specific airports and ports of entry.

The coordinated lawsuits seek information from the following local CBP offices: Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle,Tampa, and Tucson.

