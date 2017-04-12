× Admirals goalie stops 27 saves, leading team to 2-1 win over Rockford IceHogs

ROCKFORD, Illinois — Goalie Marek Mazanec stopped 27 shots to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 2-1 win over the Rockford IceHogs Wednesday night, April 12that the BMO Harris Bank Center.

Mazanec won his 26th game of the season and the 81st game in his career. He has won 24 games in his career against the IceHogs.

With the win, the Admirals moved to 91 points in the standings. Milwaukee is unable to move up in the standings nor can they be caught. While first place and fourth place in the Central Division are being contested the Ads are locked into the third seed.

The Admirals struck at 9:47 of the first period when Vladislav Kamenev was able to squeeze a high shot between the goalie’s right ear and the goal post. Adam Payerl worked the puck free in the left corner and slid it to Kamenev in the left circle for the tally. The goal, Kamenev’s 21st of the season, was assisted by Payerl and Trevor Murphy.

Ads rookie Yakov Trenin scored his first professional goal from in front of the IceHogs net at 15:47 of the first period. Forward Tyler Moy, who played his first professional game, skated the puck into the offensive zone and left it at the left circle for Mike Liambas. Liambas sent the puck toward the net where Trenin caught the pass and swept a quick backhander off the right post and in. Liambas and Moy picked up the helpers. It was Moy’s first professional point.

Rockford’s Tyler Motte spoiled Mazanec’ shutout bid when he scored on a rebound from a Kyle Baun shot in the slot with 8:10 remaining in the game. The IceHogs pulled the goalie with 2:00 to play and had a 6-on-4 power play after Moy went to the box for high-sticking with 1:02 left. The Admirals were able to hang on for the team’s 23rd road win of the season.

Milwaukee returns to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Fri., Apr. 14 to host the IceHogs in the final regular season game between the teams.