Charges filed after pedestrian struck by motorcyclist, killed in Kenosha

KENOSHA — 29-year-old Nathan Hubbard of Kenosha now faces one count of hit-and-run involving death — accused in connection with a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that happened Sunday, April 9th near 61st Street and 22nd Avenue.

Hubbard made his initial appearance in court on Wednesday, April 12th, and a preliminary hearing was set for April 26th. Cash bond was set at $10,000.

Police said the pedestrian, a 75-year-old Kenosha man, was found at the scene with significant injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed a large black motorcycle was southbound on 22nd Avenue, and the pedestrian was crossing 22nd Avenue when he was struck by the motorcycle. After striking the pedestrian, the motorcycle drove off southbound on 22nd Avenue and fled the area.

The pedestrian died at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.