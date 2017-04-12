“He said ‘get out!'” Born at 24 and 26 weeks, Houston twins’ birthdays are TWO WEEKS apart!

HOUSTON, Texas — Twins are born every day, and for the most part, their birthdays are usually on the same day. But one set of fraternal twins were born TWO WEEKS apart in Houston — and they’re being called little miracles!

Arthur and Amara Woolridge were born at just 24/26 weeks, and weighed two pounds, two ounces — and one pound, three ounces respectively.

They were in intensive care at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Hospital after their birth.

“When I saw her feet kicking, that was just the best moment, but at the same time I was afraid of what was going to happen next because she was so tiny,” Latroya Woolridge, twins’ mother said.

“At 24 weeks, delivery is more than four months early and it’s really right at the borderline at where babies will survive,” Dr. David Weisoly, NICU medical director said.

Together, this brother and sister not only beat the odds for babies born so prematurely, they also beat convention. They were born two weeks apart.

“I can see her saying, ‘Oh I’m going to get my license 14 days before you,'” Latroya Woolridge said.

The twins have different astrological signs. Amara is a Capricorn and Arthur is an Aquarius. Amara was born under the President Barack Obama administration. Arthur was born under the President Donald Trump administration.

“Initially, the theory was that she was the feisty one and she said ‘I’m out of here. Goodbye.’ But now I think it’s more so that he said, ‘Get out,'” Latroya Woolridge said.

The delivery wasn’t easy. Latroya Woolridge drove herself to the hospital during a storm, after she felt pains that she knew weren’t normal. Her husband was at work at the time.

“For a dad and also a husband, it was terrible. To be on the phone with her while your wife is in labor…” Arthur Woolridge, twins’ father said.

“I wasn’t even sure I was going to make it to the hospital, but thankfully we made it here safely,” Latroya Woolridge said.

During labor, they made the decision to deliver one twin, and hope the other would stay put for awhile. He did.

The big risk for both was their lungs and circulatory systems, but luckily, both are doing so well they may be able to go home before their original due date — May 5th.

“These babies have done extremely well in a very difficult circumstance,” Dr. Weisoly said.