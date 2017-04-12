× Lawmakers: Bill would help Wisconsin veterans become farmers

MADISON — Democratic and Republican lawmakers are teaming up on a bill to create a program that would help veterans become farmers and establish a logo to differentiate the state’s veteran-grown products.

Democrat Rep. Evan Goyke and Republicans Sen. Patrick Testin and Rep. Ed Brooks announced the bill at a news conference Wednesday.

The bill would require the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection to work with the Department of Veterans Affairs and other agencies to create a program that helps veterans or their family members become farmers and supports veterans who already work in agriculture.

It would also authorize the creation of a logo that veteran producers could use when selling their products.

Sen. Janis Ringhand, a Democrat, is also a co-sponsor.