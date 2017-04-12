× #NoFreeRides: Milwaukee Youth Council combats uptick in car thefts with social media campaign

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Youth Council will launch on Wednesday, April 12th a public service announcement and social media campaign, intended to combat the recent uptick in car thefts committed by teenagers. The reveal is expected to happen at 2:00 p.m. at Milwaukee’s City Hall. FOX6 News plans to stream that announcement live on FOX6Now.com.

With the help of the City Clerk’s office and Milwaukee’s City Channel, a news release indicates teenage members of the Youth Council have recorded and produced a series of PSA videos that discuss the real-life stories of Milwaukee young people whose lives were destroyed in car theft incidents. Using the hashtag #NoFreeRides, the Youth Council will disseminate the videos through social media, and will make them available to local media outlets as well.

Youth Council President Kalan Haywood, II, a senior at Rufus King International Baccalaureate High School, said the following in a statement:

“What we are trying to do with the #NoFreeRides campaign is harness the power of peer pressure for something positive, and reinforce the message that car thefts aren’t funny, they aren’t cool—they’re just dumb, dangerous and illegal.”

The Youth Council meets regularly to discuss issues that affect their peers and their community, and provides counsel on such issues to members of the Milwaukee Common Council.