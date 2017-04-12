× Over 100 headlining acts: Summerfest announces the Ground Stage lineup for 50th edition

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest officials have announced over 100 headlining acts that will perform at Summerfest’s 50th edition.

Performance dates are available on Summerfest.com. Times and stage locations as well as additional headliners will be announced in the coming weeks.

Summerfest’s 50th grounds stage headliners include:

Flume

Alessia Cara

Huey Lewis and the News

A Day to Remember

The Shins

The Band Perry

Steve Miller Band

DNCE

Atmosphere

Shinedown

Walk the Moon

Brett Eldredge

Miike Snow

Dispatch

Joss Stone

Steve Aoki

The Moody Blues

Third Eye Blind

AWOLNATION

Bleachers

Ziggy Marley

Tegan and Sara

Andy Grammer

Gilberto Santa Rosa

Phillip Phillips

Jon Bellion

Brian Setzer’s Rockabilly Riot!

NEEDTOBREATHE

Girl Talk

Peter Frampton

Dan + Shay

Slightly Stoopid

T-Pain

Walk Off The Earth

Chevelle

Frankie Ballard

MisterWives

House of Pain

REO Speedwagon

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Toto

Collective Soul

LOCASH

The Revivalists

KYLE

Guster

Phil Vassar

Hanson

BJ The Chicago Kid

Death From Above 1979

Blues Traveler

Jerrod Niemann

Peter Wolf

Blackberry Smoke

Ben Rector

Bebe Rexha

Car Seat Headrest

Allen Stone

JJ Grey & Mofro

Highly Suspect

Spin Doctors

Danny Gokey

Lauren Alaina

Black Joe Lewis

James Arthur

Dennis DeYoung

San Fermin

High Valley

Los Lonely Boys

Tonic

Gnash

Tucker Beathard

John Waite

Hey Violet

The Church

Soul Asylum

William Michael Morgan

Berlin Feat. Terri Nunn

Whitney

Fishbone

Horseshoes & Hand Grenades

Pokey LaFarge

Lee Fields & The Expression

Hippo Campus

Barns Courtney

Tommy Tutone

Chicano Batman

Slaughter

Domenic Marte

Dylan Scott

Mondo Cozmo

The Marcus Kind Band

LANCO

IshDARR

Johnnyswim

The Suburbs

Dead Horses

Mindi Abair And The Boneshakers

Flint Eastwood

Vinyl Theatre

GGOOLLDD

Irontom

The Last Bandoleros

Willy Porter

Terry Hanck Band

MUNA

The Bright Light Social Hour

Welshly Arms

Lauv

Charlie Hirsch

SHAED

Parade of Lights

J Boog

The Regrettes

Alvarez Kings

Stop Light Observations

Bleeker

Klangstof

Big Thief

Miles Nielsen and The Rusted Hearts

The Unlikely Candidates

JC Brooks

oddCouple

Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers

Harts

Bassel & The Supernaturals

Hamish Anderson

Southern Avenue

Eh440

Zeshan B & The Transisto

Previously announced American Family Insurance Amphitheater headliners include Red Hot Chili Peppers with special guest Deerhoof and Jack Irons, P!nk, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers with special guest Chris Stapleton, Luke Bryan with special guest Brothers Osborne, Zac Brown Band, The Chainsmokers, The Outlaw Music Festival featuring Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Margo Price and Lukas Nelson, Dierks Bentley with special guests Jon Pardi and Cole Swindell and Future, Big Sean and Migos.

Ticket prices for Summerfest’s 50th are $20 for general admission and $13 for weekday tickets (valid prior to 4:00 pm). The value continues with multi-day and commemorative options, all of which can be purchased now at Summerfest.com with no incremental service fees:

The 2017 Summerfest 50th Commemorative 1-Day Ticket, a limited edition red and gold holographic foil ticket, is available in limited quantities for $25.

The Summerfest 50th Commemorative Power Pass, a limited edition pass with a 3D effect and Summerfest lanyard, is available in limited quantities for $100.

The 3-Day Pass is available for $45 (for a limited time only) and is valid for one general admission per day on three different days of the festival ($60 value).

The 11-Day Power Pass is available for $80 ($220 value) for a limited time only.