Over 100 headlining acts: Summerfest announces the Ground Stage lineup for 50th edition
MILWAUKEE — Summerfest officials have announced over 100 headlining acts that will perform at Summerfest’s 50th edition.
Performance dates are available on Summerfest.com. Times and stage locations as well as additional headliners will be announced in the coming weeks.
Summerfest’s 50th grounds stage headliners include:
- Flume
- Alessia Cara
- Huey Lewis and the News
- A Day to Remember
- The Shins
- The Band Perry
- Steve Miller Band
- DNCE
- Atmosphere
- Shinedown
- Walk the Moon
- Brett Eldredge
- Miike Snow
- Dispatch
- Joss Stone
- Steve Aoki
- The Moody Blues
- Third Eye Blind
- AWOLNATION
- Bleachers
- Ziggy Marley
- Tegan and Sara
- Andy Grammer
- Gilberto Santa Rosa
- Phillip Phillips
- Jon Bellion
- Brian Setzer’s Rockabilly Riot!
- NEEDTOBREATHE
- Girl Talk
- Peter Frampton
- Dan + Shay
- Slightly Stoopid
- T-Pain
- Walk Off The Earth
- Chevelle
- Frankie Ballard
- MisterWives
- House of Pain
- REO Speedwagon
- Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
- Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
- Toto
- Collective Soul
- LOCASH
- The Revivalists
- KYLE
- Guster
- Phil Vassar
- Hanson
- BJ The Chicago Kid
- Death From Above 1979
- Blues Traveler
- Jerrod Niemann
- Peter Wolf
- Blackberry Smoke
- Ben Rector
- Bebe Rexha
- Car Seat Headrest
- Allen Stone
- JJ Grey & Mofro
- Highly Suspect
- Spin Doctors
- Danny Gokey
- Lauren Alaina
- Black Joe Lewis
- James Arthur
- Dennis DeYoung
- San Fermin
- High Valley
- Los Lonely Boys
- Tonic
- Gnash
- Tucker Beathard
- John Waite
- Hey Violet
- The Church
- Soul Asylum
- William Michael Morgan
- Berlin Feat. Terri Nunn
- Whitney
- Fishbone
- Horseshoes & Hand Grenades
- Pokey LaFarge
- Lee Fields & The Expression
- Hippo Campus
- Barns Courtney
- Tommy Tutone
- Chicano Batman
- Slaughter
- Domenic Marte
- Dylan Scott
- Mondo Cozmo
- The Marcus Kind Band
- LANCO
- IshDARR
- Johnnyswim
- The Suburbs
- Dead Horses
- Mindi Abair And The Boneshakers
- Flint Eastwood
- Vinyl Theatre
- GGOOLLDD
- Irontom
- The Last Bandoleros
- Willy Porter
- Terry Hanck Band
- MUNA
- The Bright Light Social Hour
- Welshly Arms
- Lauv
- Charlie Hirsch
- SHAED
- Parade of Lights
- J Boog
- The Regrettes
- Alvarez Kings
- Stop Light Observations
- Bleeker
- Klangstof
- Big Thief
- Miles Nielsen and The Rusted Hearts
- The Unlikely Candidates
- JC Brooks
- oddCouple
- Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers
- Harts
- Bassel & The Supernaturals
- Hamish Anderson
- Southern Avenue
- Eh440
- Zeshan B & The Transisto
Previously announced American Family Insurance Amphitheater headliners include Red Hot Chili Peppers with special guest Deerhoof and Jack Irons, P!nk, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers with special guest Chris Stapleton, Luke Bryan with special guest Brothers Osborne, Zac Brown Band, The Chainsmokers, The Outlaw Music Festival featuring Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Margo Price and Lukas Nelson, Dierks Bentley with special guests Jon Pardi and Cole Swindell and Future, Big Sean and Migos.
Ticket prices for Summerfest’s 50th are $20 for general admission and $13 for weekday tickets (valid prior to 4:00 pm). The value continues with multi-day and commemorative options, all of which can be purchased now at Summerfest.com with no incremental service fees:
The 2017 Summerfest 50th Commemorative 1-Day Ticket, a limited edition red and gold holographic foil ticket, is available in limited quantities for $25.
The Summerfest 50th Commemorative Power Pass, a limited edition pass with a 3D effect and Summerfest lanyard, is available in limited quantities for $100.
The 3-Day Pass is available for $45 (for a limited time only) and is valid for one general admission per day on three different days of the festival ($60 value).
The 11-Day Power Pass is available for $80 ($220 value) for a limited time only.