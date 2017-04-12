Pabst Brewing Company opens its newest craft brewery space in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Pabst Brewing Company is showing off its newest brew house in Milwaukee. It’s a craft brewery space on Juneau Ave.

The first tapping at the brewery took place on Wednesday afternoon, April 12th. Pabst will serve their locally-brewed beer on site as well as dishing out food for guests.

“It’s going to be really an immersion experience, of Pabst of the past, and Pabst of the future, I think it’s just going to be a great event, great place to come,” said Greg Geuhs, Pabst Brewing Company Master Brewer.

A ribbon cutting was held at the brewery near 10th and Juneau on Wednesday evening.