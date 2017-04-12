× Green Bay Packers great Donald Driver to hold a “Thank You Fans” Tour in August

MILWAUKEE — Packers great Donald Driver will visit fans around Wisconsin from August 10th through the 13th as part of a Thank You Fans Tour, a news release from Lammi Sports Management indicates.

Fans, community events, charitable causes, schools and Wisconsin companies can send Driver a request for a tour stop by CLICKING HERE.

Driver stated the following in the news release:

“As I enter the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame this summer, it becomes a great time to reflect, celebrate and THANK fans for the amazing memories and support. I have wanted to do this tour since I first announced my retirement from the Packers, and now is a perfect time to say THANK YOU!”

The news release also indicates the Thank You Fans Tour is made possible by the generous support and community leadership of Wisconsin legacy organizations Kohl’s, Jockey International, Associated Bank and Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin.