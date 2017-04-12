Green Bay Packers great Donald Driver to hold a “Thank You Fans” Tour in August

Posted 10:41 am, April 12, 2017, by , Updated at 11:28AM, April 12, 2017

LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 02: Former NFL player Donald Driver attends the 2014 Unbridled Eve Derby Gala during the 140th Kentucky Derby at Galt House Hotel & Suites on May 2, 2014 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for York Sisters, LLC)

MILWAUKEE — Packers great Donald Driver will visit fans around Wisconsin from August 10th through the 13th as part of a Thank You Fans Tour, a news release from Lammi Sports Management indicates.

Fans, community events, charitable causes, schools and Wisconsin companies can send Driver a request for a tour stop by CLICKING HERE.

Driver stated the following in the news release:

“As I enter the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame this summer, it becomes a great time to reflect, celebrate and THANK fans for the amazing memories and support. I have wanted to do this tour since I first announced my retirement from the Packers, and now is a perfect time to say THANK YOU!”

GREEN BAY, WI – SEPTEMBER 30: Wide receiver Donald Driver #80 of the Green Bay Packers smiles from the sideline during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field on September 30, 2012 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

The news release also indicates the Thank You Fans Tour is made possible by the generous support and community leadership of Wisconsin legacy organizations Kohl’s, Jockey International, Associated Bank and Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin.