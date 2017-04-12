× Police: 3 adults, 1 juvenile in custody after pursuit, crash at 6th and Lapham

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say four people — three adults and a juvenile were taken into custody Tuesday, April 11th after a pursuit and crash.

Police spotted a vehicle near 17th and Mitchell that was wanted in connection with recent armed robberies. That vehicle fled, and was pursued by officers.

The crash happened at 6th and Lapham after police say the driver of the suspect vehicle disregarded a red light.

The investigation is ongoing.

