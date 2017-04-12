× Pres. Trump says US, Russia relations are at an “all-time low”

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says the U.S. is “not getting along with Russia at all” and relations between the two global powers are at an “all-time low.”

Pres. Trump says in a White House news conference that he’s hopeful that he can improve relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin but “we’re going to see what happens.”

The president spoke alongside the secretary-general of NATO shortly after Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met with Putin in Moscow. Tillerson told reporters the two countries have reached a “low point” in relations in the aftermath of a chemical attack in Syria.

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says that, thanks to NATO, “America has the best friends and best allies in the world.”

Stoltenberg touted NATO’s benefits at a joint press conference with President Trump at the White House. Pres. Trump had previously questioned NATO’s relevance.

Stoltenberg says NATO provides crucial support to the coalition fighting the Islamic State group, as well as help training soldiers and intelligence sharing.

He says NATO has committed to do more in the global fight against terrorism and is committed to ensuring that defense costs are split more fairly.

He says both he and Pres. Trump agree that NATO is “a bedrock” of security for both Europe and the United States.