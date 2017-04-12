Prince Rogers Nelson's music -- a brilliant mix of pop, rock and stripped-down funk -- transcended genres and generations. His best songs, from "When Doves Cry" to "Purple Rain" to "Kiss," somehow sound both timeless and fresh some 30 years later. His shocking death at 57 drew an international outpouring of grief that showed the breadth of his influence in popular culture. Prince is pictured here as Christopher Tracy in the movie "Under the Cherry Moon."
Credit: Warner Bros. Entertainment
Prince’s 6 siblings ask judge not to delay naming them heirs
MINNEAPOLIS — The six known surviving siblings of Prince have urged a Minnesota judge not to delay naming them the rightful heirs to the late music superstar’s estate.
Prince left no known will when he died April 21, 2016, of an accidental drug overdose.
While Carver County District Judge Kevin Eide has said he’s “reasonably certain” he’ll declare the six siblings to be the heirs, he has also said he plans to wait for the final resolution of appeals by some purported heirs whose claims were rejected.
The six siblings served notice late last month that they want the judge to act sooner. In a memo filed Wednesday, their attorneys argue that no credible surviving spouse or child has come forward, so further delays benefit nobody.