Summerfest officials release list of 2017 Grounds Stage headliners

MILWAUKEE -- Summerfest officials have announced over 100 headlining acts that will perform at Summerfest’s 50th edition. Summerfest marketing manager Sara McGuire joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.
Performance dates are available on Summerfest.com. Times and stage locations as well as additional headliners will be announced in the coming weeks.
Ticket prices for Summerfest’s 50th are $20 for general admission and $13 for weekday tickets (valid prior to 4:00 pm). The value continues with multi-day and commemorative options, all of which can be purchased now at Summerfest.com with no incremental service fees.
Summerfest’s 50th grounds stage headliners include:
- Flume
- Alessia Cara
- Huey Lewis and the News
- A Day to Remember
- The Shins
- The Band Perry
- Steve Miller Band
- DNCE
- Atmosphere
- Shinedown
- Walk the Moon
- Brett Eldredge
- Miike Snow
- Dispatch
- Joss Stone
- Steve Aoki
- The Moody Blues
- Third Eye Blind
- AWOLNATION
- Bleachers
- Ziggy Marley
- Tegan and Sara
- Andy Grammer
- Gilberto Santa Rosa
- Phillip Phillips
- Jon Bellion
- Brian Setzer’s Rockabilly Riot!
- NEEDTOBREATHE
- Girl Talk
- Peter Frampton
- Dan + Shay
- Slightly Stoopid
- T-Pain
- Walk Off The Earth
- Chevelle
- Frankie Ballard
- MisterWives
- House of Pain
- REO Speedwagon
- Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
- Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
- Toto
- Collective Soul
- LOCASH
- The Revivalists
- KYLE
- Guster
- Phil Vassar
- Hanson
- BJ The Chicago Kid
- Death From Above 1979
- Blues Traveler
- Jerrod Niemann
- Peter Wolf
- Blackberry Smoke
- Ben Rector
- Bebe Rexha
- Car Seat Headrest
- Allen Stone
- JJ Grey & Mofro
- Highly Suspect
- Spin Doctors
- Danny Gokey
- Lauren Alaina
- Black Joe Lewis
- James Arthur
- Dennis DeYoung
- San Fermin
- High Valley
- Los Lonely Boys
- Tonic
- Gnash
- Tucker Beathard
- John Waite
- Hey Violet
- The Church
- Soul Asylum
- William Michael Morgan
- Berlin Feat. Terri Nunn
- Whitney
- Fishbone
- Horseshoes & Hand Grenades
- Pokey LaFarge
- Lee Fields & The Expression
- Hippo Campus
- Barns Courtney
- Tommy Tutone
- Chicano Batman
- Slaughter
- Domenic Marte
- Dylan Scott
- Mondo Cozmo
- The Marcus Kind Band
- LANCO
- IshDARR
- Johnnyswim
- The Suburbs
- Dead Horses
- Mindi Abair And The Boneshakers
- Flint Eastwood
- Vinyl Theatre
- GGOOLLDD
- Irontom
- The Last Bandoleros
- Willy Porter
- Terry Hanck Band
- MUNA
- The Bright Light Social Hour
- Welshly Arms
- Lauv
- Charlie Hirsch
- SHAED
- Parade of Lights
- J Boog
- The Regrettes
- Alvarez Kings
- Stop Light Observations
- Bleeker
- Klangstof
- Big Thief
- Miles Nielsen and The Rusted Hearts
- The Unlikely Candidates
- JC Brooks
- oddCouple
- Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers
- Harts
- Bassel & The Supernaturals
- Hamish Anderson
- Southern Avenue
- Eh440
- Zeshan B & The Transisto