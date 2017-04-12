Summerfest officials release list of 2017 Grounds Stage headliners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Summerfest officials have announced over 100 headlining acts that will perform at Summerfest’s 50th edition. Summerfest marketing manager Sara McGuire joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.

Performance dates are available on Summerfest.com. Times and stage locations as well as additional headliners will be announced in the coming weeks.

Ticket prices for Summerfest’s 50th are $20 for general admission and $13 for weekday tickets (valid prior to 4:00 pm). The value continues with multi-day and commemorative options, all of which can be purchased now at Summerfest.com with no incremental service fees.

Summerfest’s 50th grounds stage headliners include: