Taste of Home LIVE: Food, fun — and you could get FREE tickets to a sold out show!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's a show so popular, general admission tickets are already sold out. Chef Kari Karch joins Real Milwaukee with a preview of "Taste of Home LIVE," which comes to Milwaukee one week from today.

Taste of Home LIVE comes to Milwaukee's Hyatt Regency next week Tuesday, April 18. It's an entirely new event series of interactive, live shows that are one part culinary class and two parts delicious entertainment.

During the show, Taste of Home LIVE will offer opportunities for audience members to participate and interact with the host:

Recipe Demonstrations. A Taste of Home chef will give live step-by-step instructions to create recipes that have been submitted by real home cooks from around the country and tested in the Taste of Home Test Kitchen.

Entertaining Tips. Attendees will learn simple food styling and decorating tricks sure to impress family and friends.

Audience Q&As. The show includes real-time, laid-back Q&A sessions with the chef.

Plating Competition. Select audience members will be brought on stage to participate in a plating and food styling competition.

Chef`s Table. During the cocktail hour, guests will be encouraged to donate a non-perishable food item benefitting a local Feeding America food bank. Participating attendees will be entered into a drawing to sit at the chef`s table to experience the show up-close and sample recipes.

General admission tickets are sold out, but VIP tickets are still available. Those cost $85 each.

RECIPE:

Berry, Lemon and Doughnut Hole Trifle

Prep: 25 min.

2 cups cold 2% milk

1 package (3.4 ounces) instant lemon pudding mix

1 carton (8 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed and divided

16 to 32 plain doughnut holes

3 cups fresh strawberries, halved

2 cups fresh blueberries

Whisk milk and pudding mix for 2 minutes. Let stand for 2 minute until soft-set. Fold in 2-1/2 cups whipped topping; set aside.

Place half of doughnut holes in a 3-qt. trifle bowl; spread half of pudding mixture over the top. Top with half of strawberries and blueberries. Repeat layers. Top with remaining whipped topping. Chill until serving.