“The next front:” In pushing tough-on-crime bills, lawmaker cites concern about crime spilling into suburbs

WEST ALLIS — A Republican state lawmaker says people in West Allis are fearful of violent crime spilling out of Milwaukee. He said the suburbs need to be the new front in an effort to slow the spread. His comments have been criticized by some as racist.

The legislation would allow judges to impose longer sentences on juveniles, and toughen penalties for carjacking. GOP lawmakers are citing two recent cases in Milwaukee, as they push these bills forward.

At a news conference at the West Allis Police Department Wednesday, April 12th, Rep. Joe Sanfelippo said people in West Allis are “looking over their shoulder” at a spike in murder and carjackings in Milwaukee.

“Our residents here are very fearful that the crime wave will continue into the suburbs. That’s why we’re here, because this is the next front,” Sanfelippo said.

Democrats fired back. One state senator from Milwaukee called it “fear mongering.” A liberal group said it was “racism.”

But Wednesday, Sanfelippo’s concerns were repeated by three members of the Milwaukee Common Council.

“If you don’t take action now, it’s going to be coming to your neighborhood,” said Alderman Tony Zielinski.

As they push for tough-on-crime legislation, the lawmakers pointed to a story that FOX6 News broke in late March. David Hudy was one victim of a 15-year-old whose fingerprints were found on 22 stolen cars. The teen, who we’re not identifying because he’s charged as a juvenile, was once arrested in a stolen car while allegedly wearing a GPS bracelet from a previous arrest. And a video surfaced on social media, showing the teen waving a gun.

A judge has never moved him to adult court, saying he hasn’t benefited from all the services in the juvenile system.

“The entire system has flaws and is broken,” said Sanfelippo.

The lawmakers couldn’t point to any of their eight bills that would force the judge to move the teen to adult court. They are trying to lift the three-year cap on the time a juvenile can spend in a youth prison.

“Our juvenile code was written for Wally and the Beaver — and that’s not who we’re dealing with these days,” said Sanfelippo.

A Senate committee has not scheduled a vote, despite holding a hearing two weeks ago now. Two Republicans say that is not a sign the bills are in trouble, only a sign that lawmakers are busy this time of year.