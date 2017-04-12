TMZ: Charlie Murphy dead at 57 after leukemia battle

Posted 12:17 pm, April 12, 2017, by , Updated at 12:18PM, April 12, 2017

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - NOVEMBER 03: Presenter Charlie Murphy speaks onstage at Spike TV's 'Eddie Murphy: One Night Only' at the Saban Theatre on November 3, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — TMZ is reporting that stand-up comedian Charlie Murphy, Eddie Murphy’s older brother, has died.

According to TMZ, Charlie’s manager says he died from leukemia Wednesday morning in a New York City hospital. He’d been going undergoing chemotherapy.

Charlie famously co-starred on “Chappelle’s Show.”