“We just loved the entire idea of it:” Honor students cook dinner for guests at Fisher House Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — The smell and taste of a home cooked meal can provide a sense of comfort — especially when someone is going through a tough time. With that in mind, a group of teens put on their aprons and whipped up dinner at Fisher House Wisconsin.

“We are cooking a meal for the families of the veterans that attend the VA Hospital,” explained Anna Wyson, a senior at Arrowhead High School.

The group of honor students from Arrowhead High School cooked a dinner for the families staying at Fisher House Wisconsin.

Fisher House provides free lodging for veterans’ families when a vet is getting treatment at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center.

“Fisher House is a home away from home,” said Jennifer Kiefer, Fisher House manager.

Sometimes, making a house feel like a home can be as simple as a home-cooked meal.

“We just loved the entire idea of it and how families can stay here free of charge and have meals,” Wyson said.

After visiting the house in December of 2016 to make a monetary donation, the teens said they wanted to come back and give back more.

“When we were here, we were really impressed with the facilities and actually, a couple of the students wanted to come back here to serve dinner,” explained Nate Flesch, an Arrowhead High School teacher.

“It was awesome to just see such a great thing going on,” recalled Arrowhead senior Emily Steele.

“It’s important to make sure they have home-cooked meals and this is a way we can help them,” said Lauren Vasko, another Arrowhead High School senior.

Kiefer said she was thrilled the high schoolers are getting involved.

“It’s great to know that they experienced it, they see what we’re doing and they really want to stand behind it,” Kiefer said.

“I hope they feel happy.” Kiefer knows the lesson for the students goes beyond the kitchen.

“It’s a really good experience for them to see firsthand how these families are struggling and dealing with having a loved one in the hospital,” Kiefer said.

For the students, it was an honor to cook the meal.

“It’s the fact that we’ve taken our time and made it for them because it shows that we care about them,” Wysong said.

“I hope they feel happy and just like, think, ‘oh — people do care about me and my family,'” Steele said.

Fisher House Wisconsin is always looking for people to donate meals. Kiefer said it can an individual, group or organization. If you’d like to donate a meal to Fisher House you can inquire by clicking HERE.