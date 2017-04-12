× Become a trained storm spotter: Sign up for Weather Safety and Storm Spotter Classes

The National Weather Service in Sullivan is hosting FREE Weather Safety & Storm Spotter Courses across SE WI. This is a great opportunity to learn more about weather safety. If you are interested in becoming a trained storm spotter, the National Weather Service will train you on what to look for and how to report severe weather to the NWS & Media.

No pre-registration is required, with the exception of Sturtevant.

For a complete list, visit weather.gov/mkx/spotter-schedule.

The classes listed below are open to the public and will be conducted in-person by a NWS meteorologist.

You are not required to be a spotter to attend the class.

The first hour will be a Severe Weather Safety training presentation.

The second hour will be the Spotter training class which covers what spotters need to know to identify storm features and how to report to the NWS.

The 2 hour classes are free, with a 10 to 15 minute break midway through.

There is no need to pre-register for the classes, except for the training at Sturtevant.

NWS Milwaukee Spotter Talk Schedule

Thursday, April 13

6:30 p.m.

Lake Geneva-Walworth County

Monday, April 17

2:00 p.m.

Madison-Dane County

6:30 p.m.

Madison-Dane County

Tuesday, April 18

1:00 p.m.

Lake Delton-Sauk County

6:30 p.m.

Baraboo-Sauk County

Wednesday, April 19

6:30 p.m.

Sharon-Walworth County

Tuesday, April 25

6:00 p.m.

Sturtevant-Racine County (Pre-Registration Required)

Wednesday, April 26

6:00 p.m.

Milwaukee-Milwaukee County

Thursday, April 27

6:30 p.m.

Montello-Marquette County