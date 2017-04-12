Become a trained storm spotter: Sign up for Weather Safety and Storm Spotter Classes
The National Weather Service in Sullivan is hosting FREE Weather Safety & Storm Spotter Courses across SE WI. This is a great opportunity to learn more about weather safety. If you are interested in becoming a trained storm spotter, the National Weather Service will train you on what to look for and how to report severe weather to the NWS & Media.
No pre-registration is required, with the exception of Sturtevant.
For a complete list, visit weather.gov/mkx/spotter-schedule.
- The classes listed below are open to the public and will be conducted in-person by a NWS meteorologist.
- You are not required to be a spotter to attend the class.
- The first hour will be a Severe Weather Safety training presentation.
- The second hour will be the Spotter training class which covers what spotters need to know to identify storm features and how to report to the NWS.
- The 2 hour classes are free, with a 10 to 15 minute break midway through.
- There is no need to pre-register for the classes, except for the training at Sturtevant.
NWS Milwaukee Spotter Talk Schedule
Thursday, April 13
6:30 p.m.
Lake Geneva-Walworth County
Monday, April 17
2:00 p.m.
Madison-Dane County
6:30 p.m.
Madison-Dane County
Tuesday, April 18
1:00 p.m.
Lake Delton-Sauk County
6:30 p.m.
Baraboo-Sauk County
Wednesday, April 19
6:30 p.m.
Sharon-Walworth County
Tuesday, April 25
6:00 p.m.
Sturtevant-Racine County (Pre-Registration Required)
Wednesday, April 26
6:00 p.m.
Milwaukee-Milwaukee County
Thursday, April 27
6:30 p.m.
Montello-Marquette County