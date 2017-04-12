× Wisconsin Humane Society assists with rescue of 70+ hoarded Australian Shepherds, poodles

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Wisconsin Humane Society have assisted with the rescue of 70+ hoarded dogs, believed to be Australian Shepherds and poodles, seized from a home in Wisconsin Rapids.

According to WHS officials, 40 of the dogs will be cared for in Milwaukee. 19 will be housed at the WHS Milwaukee campus on W. Wisconsin Avenue.

Officials with the “South Wood County Humane Society” in Wisconsin Rapids said in a news release the dogs were rescued on Wednesday, April 12th after officials received an anonymous tip about unsanitary living conditions and lack of dog food — and requested assistance.

The owner voluntarily surrendered the dogs, which were removed from several buildings on the property.

SWCHS officials said the dogs are in good to fair condition, although many have inflamed and raw skin from long term exposure to feces and urine.

The dogs are Australian Shepherds, poodles and “Aussie Doodles” ranging from six months to 12 years old.

“This is an unfortunate case of an animal lover who became overwhelmed, had limited resources and simply had more animals than could be properly cared for,” said Bridget Chariton, SWCHS executive director.

In addition to the Wisconsin Humane Society, the following rescues are assisting with placement and care:

Elmbrook Humane Society

Madison Area Technical College – Veterinary Technician Program

All Care Animal Hospital

Happy Paws Pet Grooming

If you are interested in offering support, monetary donations are the immediate need as medical treatment will be required for many of the dogs.

Donations can be made by CLICKING HERE.