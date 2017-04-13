1 killed, 3 injured in Atlanta transit train shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTA, GA -- MARTA says four people were shot and one person has died after an incident on a train near the West Lake MARTA station in Atlanta.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m., according to a spokesperson with MARTA. The four people who were shot were in stable condition at Grady Hospital as of at 5:30 p.m. The suspect was detained and police have the weapon in custody.

Police have not identified the suspect or those who were shot.

The spokesperson says the shooting occurred on a train while it was traveling eastbound; the suspect reportedly started shooting moments after the train departed the Hamilton E Holmes station, headed toward the West Lake Station.