2 men, woman sought in suspected case of “skimming” in southern Wisconsin

RICHLAND CENTER — Police are requesting the public’s help in tracking down persons alleged to have been involved in “skimming.”

Richland Center police say the suspects, two men and a woman, used financial information obtained via skimmers at various businesses. They say the financial information was use primarily at Walmart stores where funds are transferred from the victim’s account onto a Walmart gift card which is then used to purchase Visa gift cards.

A skimming device was retrieved in Richland Center at a Mobil Gas station, where suspects stayed at a hotel on March 16th.

Walmart has shown that one singular gift card has been used in the following communities:

Onalaska (March 16)

Platteville (March 18)

Sun Prairie (March 19)

Monona (March 19)

Stoughton (March 19)

Germantown (March 23)

Stoughton (March 24)

Wisconsin Dells (March 24)

Onalaska (March 26)

Sparta (March 26)

Walmart also showed activity in Laurel, MT and Mitchell, SD prior to Wisconsin and Altoona and Council Bluffs, IA and Bellevue, NE after Wisconsin.

Officials say the Hummer associated with this case has no front plate and a rear plate has been identified as Nevada 57G677. Las Vegas PD has verified that the plate is authentic, but was registered under a fictitious name, address, and social security number.

If you have any information that could help authorities in this case, you’re urged to contact them immediately.