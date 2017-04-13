After sewer line became clogged with CONDOMS, Texas couple’s alleged prostitution ring busted!

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas couple, accused of running a prostitution ring may have gotten away with it, if only they’d listened to the advice most plumbers give about what NOT to flush down the toilet.

The company that leases space to the couple for their massage business became suspicious when the building’s sewer line became clogged…with condoms!

They called police, prompting detectives to investigate Jade Massage owners Joseph Emery and Juan Wang. In February, Wang was stopped at the airport with $30,000 in cash — headed to China.

In March, detectives questioned men leaving the massage business who said they paid for sexual services inside. Police raided the massage parlor and found Wang with a naked man and another female masseuse with a different naked man.

They also found $60,000 in cash inside a safe at the couple’s home.

Both were arrested and charged with organized criminal activity and money.