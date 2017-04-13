Archbishop Jerome Listecki helps hand out Easter hams to 100 Milwaukee families

MILWAUKEE — It will be a happy Easter for 100 Milwaukee-area families who received Easter hams.

Milwaukee Archbishop Jerome Listecki helped hand out the Easter hams and meals to families at the Capuchin Community Services at the House of Peace location.

The meals included all of the fixings — and Listecki credited donations and hard work from volunteers.

“Whatever is given is also received, and what’s received back is the graciousness and generosity of a community, that we believe as people of faith and pray for one another and support one another,” Listecki said.

Besides the food, the families received bags of hygiene items including soaps, shampoo and toothpaste.