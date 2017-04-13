Bucks, Cousins Subs team up to benefit the Hunger Task Force: $20,000 raised

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks and Cousins Subs on Thursday, April 13th teamed up to help the Hunger Task Force.

For every Bucks' blocked shot this season, Cousins donated $45 to the Hunger Task Force in honor of its 45th anniversary.

The grand total was almost $20,000.

Even though this campaign is over, there are still ways you can help year-round.

"Donate food items, non-perishable items -- and that can be done all year long here at the Hunger Task Force and, of course, you can volunteer your time and make sure that all of the people in our community are not hungry," Jim Paschke, Bucks announcer said.

As part of the campaign, Cousins Subs stores in Milwaukee collected 3,100 pounds of canned goods and 6,600 pounds were collected statewide.