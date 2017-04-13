× Fond du Lac man convicted of 11th drunken driving offense

APPLETON — A Fond du Lac man has been convicted of his 11th drunken driving offense.

Forty-two-year-old Steven Johnson pleaded no contest Wednesday to criminal charges in Outagamie County.

WLUK-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2padOMV) Johnson was arrested New Years’ Day after a traffic crash in downtown Appleton. The preliminary breath test showed a blood alcohol level of .27, more than three times the legal limit for driving.

Appleton police say despite 10 previous drunken driving suspensions, revocations or convictions between 2006 and 1990, Johnson had a valid driver’s license at the time.

He could be sent to prison for 15 years. Sentencing is June 2nd.