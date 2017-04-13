× FOX Sports Wisconsin to televise first round of Milwaukee Bucks playoffs

MILWAUKEE — FOX Sports Wisconsin announced on Thursday, April 13th it will televise the First Round of the Eastern Conference NBA Playoff series between the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors. All telecasts will include a one-hour Bucks Live pregame show and extended postgame coverage.

Milwaukee Bucks Playoff Telecast Schedule:

Game 1: Saturday, April 15

3:30 p.m. Bucks Live

4:30 p.m. Bucks at Raptors

Game 2: Tuesday, April 18

5:00 p.m. Bucks Live

6:00 p.m. Bucks at Raptors

Game 3: Thursday, April 20

6:00 p.m. Bucks Live

7:00 p.m. Raptors at Bucks

Game 4: Saturday, April 22

1:00 p.m. Bucks Live

2:00 p.m. Raptors at Bucks

If necessary, FOX Sports Wisconsin will broadcast additional Bucks playoff games scheduled for April 24, April 27 and April 29. Details will be updated on FOXSportsWisconsin.com.