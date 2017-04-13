× Green Bay Packers offer youth football coaching school on June 4th

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers announced on Thursday, April 13th that they are set to host the team’s fourth annual “Green Bay Packers Coaching School” at Lambeau Field on June 4th. The clinic will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The complimentary coaching school has a curriculum exclusively designed for youth football coaches, and can accommodate a maximum of 300 coaches. The event will feature innovative classroom sessions in the Lambeau Field Atrium, as well as on-field football instruction from top Wisconsin football coaches in the Don Hutson Center.

The one-day clinic offers coaches the opportunity to sharpen skills and learn new approaches to coaching football beyond play-calling, including methods of teaching teamwork, responsibility and discipline. Youth football coaches also will be instructed in best communication practices toward players, parents and officials, with the intent to foster positive experiences for all involved with the sport.

Youth football organizations that register five or more coaches with 100 percent attendance on the day of the event will be entered into a drawing to receive one of three $500 grants from the Green Bay Packers. A $500 Riddell equipment grant will also be awarded to an attending organization, compliments of USA Football.

IMPORTANT: The deadline to register is May 26, or when a maximum capacity of 300 coaches has been reached. Only registered coaches will be admitted to the event.

To register for the 2017 Green Bay Packers Coaching School, you're encouraged to visit the registration page.