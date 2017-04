× Investigation underway after fire sparked in duct work at laundromat near 43rd and Good Hope

MILWAUKEE — An investigation is underway after a fire at a laundromat in Milwaukee.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. near 43rd and Good Hope.

FOX6 News was told the fire started in the duct work for the dryers. No one was hurt.

Fire officials are now looking into the extent of the damage, and the cause of the fire.

